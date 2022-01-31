C.B. Greer hosts 5K to honor former educator

Students at C.B. Greer tossed confetti in the air Saturday as they tore across the starting line in the first ever Jake McHargue Fun Run, renamed for a beloved special education teacher who, students and co-workers said, lit up every life and room.
He was 30 when he died suddenly on Oct. 13.
C.B. Greer has hosted its Shark Run 5-kilometer race and fun run for more than a decade. School PTA President Paige Madden said naming the fun run for McHargue was a wonderful way to remember a teacher who meant so much to the entire school.
His wife, Kandace, and parents, Greg and Vicki McHargue, said they were gratified at the gesture.
“It’s overwhelmingly sweet,’’ said Kandace McHargue, who teaches next door at Needwood Middle School. “This is another way of keeping him alive.”
He is also survived by their 2-year-old son, Easton.
Most said he was full of life.
C.B. Greer Principal Robin Hunter was among many who described him as larger than life.
His death was a huge loss, Hunter said, because “he created the culture of the school.”
The race is not the first honor for McHargue. In 2018, he was named Glynn County’s Special Education Teacher of the Year.
Although he taught special ed, he was known by every student in the school.
“He was a fun person to be around,’’ said Jackson Burgess, now a sixth-grader at Needwood. “He would bring you up if you were down.”
McHargue would have likely loved the fun run with its tie-dyed shirts with the shark mascot on the front. He also would have loved the multi-colored, biodegradable confetti.
At the finish line, the McHargues handed out medals with Greg McHargue giving the same kind of congratulations and encouragement his son would have.
“Good job,’’ he said often. “You made it look easy.”
“(The family is) beyond grateful,” Vicki McHargue said at the finish line that more than 200 runners crossed. “The kindness that’s been shown is beyond measure. We’ve been blessed and continue to be blessed.”
She said she had always told her son to “be different to make a difference.”
He took that lesson to heart, at least according to the comments in a ceremony honoring him in the gym before the race. Logan McKinney, who co-taught with Jake McHargue, had been in middle school with him and said, “He was a hot mess then.”
At school, he would put on a wig and pretend to be his sister, Deborah.
She read to the crowd some memories fifth-graders wrote of their teacher, an educator who didn’t always go by the book.
“Sometimes instead of making us learn,’’ one student wrote, “he would pull up his Snapchat and take a million pictures of us.”
One said that once, when a student wouldn’t stop talking, McHargue threw a marker at him “then he blamed it on a student.”
“He would always make me laugh,’’ another wrote.
His lessons weren’t always academic.
“He said life is too short to be mad all the time. I try to live by that every day,’’ one note said.
Speech pathologist Lauren Collier said the nearly 6-foot-4 McHargue was a big presence everywhere he went and not just because of his size.
“The irony is not lost on me,’’ she said, “when I ask for a moment of silence for a man who was never quiet.”
“I am a better person for having known Jake McHargue,” she said. Then she put on sunglasses explaining it was the same reason he sometimes did “so you wouldn’t see him cry.”
The school will miss Jake, Deborah and, as his family knew him, Uncle Awesome.
After the race, one of Jake McHargue’s students handed a medal back to Greg McHargue.
“Would you put this on his grave?’’ she asked, explaining she didn’t know where he’s buried but was sure they did.
Greg McHargue accepted it with thanks and said he would.