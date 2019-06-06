Glynn County’s Mainland and Islands planning commissions met in a work session Wednesday to go over proposed changes to their bylaws.
The two planning commissions share one set of bylaws, and both must approve them before they go to the Glynn County Commission for final approval.
Among the changes proposed was the removal of nominating committees.
Currently, the chairman of each planning commission appoints a nominating committee each year of no more than three members from among the planning commissioners. The committee then selects a candidate to succeed the chairman and vice-chairman.
At a previous meeting of the bylaws committee, Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley pointed out that the nominating committees had been conducting most of their business outside of public meetings, in violation of state open meetings laws. If the commissions wanted to continue using nominating committees, they would need to schedule and hold proper open meetings.
IPC member Patrick Duncan asked why they needed to hold open meetings, as four members of the planning commissions are a quorum. The committees only have three members.
Worley explained that, for the purposes of the committees, two is a quorum.
Richard Strickland, an MPC member and former county commissioner, said the county commission doesn’t use nominating committees. Each member can nominate whoever they want. He recommended doing away with the committees entirely.
On the other hand, IPC member Odessa Rooks said, nominating committees ensure the best candidate gets nominated.
A majority of each planning commission agreed they didn’t need to use the committees, however.
The commissions also agreed it was a good idea to remove a stipulation that “two-thirds” of commissioners need to vote on changes to the bylaws to approve them. Instead, they changed the necessary votes to five.
MPC member Gene Lee said the “two-thirds” rule didn’t make much sense, as each commission has seven members, but that amendments to the bylaws should require a supermajority.
They also supported an amendment to the county’s ordinances requiring the “full membership” of a planning commission be present to elect officers
While Worley said at a previous bylaws committee meeting that the term simply meant a quorum, some members of the commissions said it appeared to refer to all seven members. The ordinance amendment would change “full membership” to a simple majority.
Other changes include corrections to grammar and the addition or removal of words and sentences for clarity, among other things.
Both commissions will have to approve the bylaws changes separately before the county commission gives final approval.
One of the amendments to the bylaws would remove that requirement, allowing the planning commissions to approve bylaws changes at joint meetings.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for June 18, while the MPC’s is set for July 2.
For ordinance amendments, the planning commissions must each hold public hearings, after which the county commission gives final approval.