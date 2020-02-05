The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay on Tuesday showing former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg and fiery progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the opening contest in the party’s 2020 primary season.
The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the contest, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa’s traditional place atop the presidential primary calendar.
It was too early to call a winner based on the initial results, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were trailing in the tally of State Delegate Equivalents, according to data released for the first time by the state Democratic Party nearly 24 hours after voting concluded. The results reflected 62% of precincts in the state.
Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, becomes the first openly gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates. His early strength reflects his aggressive political pursuit of rural and small-town voters, including some Republicans, who prefer a more moderate approach to address the nation’s political problems.
Glynn County Democratic Party Chairwoman Julie Jordan, contacted a few hours before Iowa Democrats released partial results, said the excitement unfortunately contributed to the frustration as delays mounted.
“It wasn’t as big as they thought, but I think people were excited to see who comes out on top, and right now, we’re still waiting for results,” Jordan said. “I think that’s a little bit frustrating, but I think we just need to be patient. And I think the volunteers and the people running everything in Iowa just want to make sure they get it right. Even though it’s frustrating, I think that’s the best call to make.”
She said thoughts in the community have indeed turned Georgia’s primary that’s coming in a little under two months.
“We’re excited about it, and right now you can actually apply for absentee ballots,” Jordan said. “We’ve been working with the board of elections to get as many voters educated on the new machines (as we can). They’re doing First Friday. This First Friday, anyone can come and try out the machines. We’re having a session at our monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 24, where they’ll be doing a demonstration on the machines and answering questions.
“I know that other organizations across the county are doing that too so we’re encouraging every voter to go and try out these new machines and ask questions about them.”
She said they are encouraging people to take advantage of absentee ballots and early voting since this is the first time the new voting machines are being used widely.
If Buttigieg does come out of Iowa the winner, and conventional wisdom holds in New Hampshire and South Carolina, the nomination battle could go into Super Tuesday in March with nothing set. That increases the odds for Georgia’s primary March 24 to matter more than it would otherwise.
Jon Favreau, former Obama administration speechwriter and co-host of the popular Pod Save America podcast, tweeted Tuesday that he would rather a have a Georgia primary lead the nominating season than Iowa.
“My vote is Georgia — it has one of the youngest, most diverse electorates that’s only getting younger and more diverse,” Favreau said. “And it’s big, but not as expensive and television-focused as really big states.”
Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer penned a column in The Washington Post that also made the case for Georgians casting the first votes in the Democratic presidential nomination process. She made particular note of the electoral power of black voters.
“Because of years-long efforts, the black registered population has increased exponentially in the past 10 years,” Greer wrote. “With a population that continues to grow, expand and look more like the nation as a whole, it is imperative to treat Georgia not just as a future opportunity for Democrats but as a necessity for electoral success. As Georgia goes, so goes the rest of the nation.”
Editor’s note: Information from The Associated Press was also used in this story.