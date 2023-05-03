This fiscal year has been the busiest ever for the Golden Isles Development Authority.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO, said there are currently 25 projects ongoing in Glynn County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This fiscal year has been the busiest ever for the Golden Isles Development Authority.
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president and CEO, said there are currently 25 projects ongoing in Glynn County.
“This has been our most active year. It’s amazing what’s happening,” Moore told board members at Tuesday’s meeting.
The only obstacle to continued growth and prosperity is the workforce.
“Everybody’s hiring,” Moore said. “There just aren’t enough people.”
In other business, authority staff has attended conferences including one for breakbulk and cargo and the spring conference for the Georgia Economic Development Association. Staff also plans to attend an upcoming clean energy road show at the Coastal Pines Campus in Kingsland.
The clean energy road show will begin at the college, and will include a tour of Plug Power, Inc., an $84 million hydrogen production plant in Kingsland.
Moore said a site selection company with strong knowledge about breakbulk — products that can be sent in their entirety instead of breaking them down to fit in a container — is helping to market the county. The company is familiar with the Port of Brunswick’s breakbulk capabilities, he said.
“Breakbulk is coming our way,” Moore said. “We have an opportunity to capitalize on that.”
Authority board members also approved a request from Rob Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, to approve the assignment of the Gruber Aviation sublease agreement to Odyssey GIA Hangar G, LLC. The lease ends in 2032, with two 5-year options ending in 2042.
Board members also approved the assignment of the 3809 Kilo LLC Lot M sublease to Odyessy GIA Holdings, pending legal review.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Andy Leanza keeps a plastic storage container in the corner of his closet that he gets out once a year to ensure everything he and his family need is there to be ready for a hurricane.
Many who suffer from some form of dementia experience a level of social isolation that can be detrimental to their overall health.
The first Delta CJR-900 landed Monday morning, marking the beginning of a new era at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.
For 80 years, the live oaks have shaded Twin Oaks BBQ on Norwich Street, thus the name.