Anyone planning a road trip for the Thanksgiving holidays might want to consider an extra early start.
Highways will be the preferred paths to grandma’s house or any other destination during the days leading up to Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day.
Expect Georgia’s stretch of Interstate 95 to be among the congested routes given the popularity of the islands and beaches in the Peach State and Florida.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Glynn County is drawing its share of out-of-towners.
“The Golden Isles has had a strong November this year in comparison to previous years,” he said. “Overall November occupancy has hovered around 60% and is expected to go up past 70% countywide during RSM.”
The RSM Classic, the Isles’ annual PGA Tour event, is Nov. 15-21 at Sea Island Golf Club.
“As we look towards the Thanksgiving holiday, we see even a larger bump this year with Thanksgiving weekend driving approximately 83% occupancy countywide,” he said.
It fits projections released by the AAA. From a pre-Thanksgiving survey, AAA estimates upwards of 53.4 million Americans have travel plans this year, a 13% increase over pre-pandemic 2019 figures.
Of the 53.4 million, 48.3 million will get to where they’re going by car, including 1.5 million Georgians, which is 12% above pre-pandemic levels when adding in those choosing other modes of transportation.
Actual numbers reflect an increase of 6.3 million Americans, including 177,000 more Georgians, over 2020.
“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season compared to what we saw last year,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for the AAA Auto Club Group.
A drop in COVID-19 cases across much of the state and nation and an increase in the number of fully vaccinated people are among the factors enticing more Americans to venture from the isolation of home.
“Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays,” Haas said.
AAA acknowledges its prediction is subject to change. A sudden rise in coronavirus cases, for example, could prompt the cancellation or delay of travel plans, it stresses.
Gas prices, which continue to rise above the $3-per-gallon mark, will not foil the travel itineraries of millions of individuals and families, AAA is predicting.
“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Georgians from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman.
“Unfortunately, it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays. So it’s likely that travelers will budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”
At any rate, Golden Isles Convention & Tourism President McQuade is expecting a good season.
“The combination of RSM and Thanksgiving will make for a very strong November this year and is part of our overall strategy to build up our shoulder months to create a more sustainable pattern of visitation for our area businesses,” he said.
He said the consistent focus on driving shoulder seasons, which tend to run from October to February, is paying off. November occupancy is up 37% over last year and the average daily rate is up 9% over the same time period.
“We see these positive trends carrying right through the winter as the winter season occupancy is up 24% and rate is up 14% over last year,” McQuade said.