Brunswick city commissioners will consider a request at Wednesday’s meeting to approve a low-interest loan to complete a road and drainage project in one phase in the Magnolia Park community.
The work was planned in three phases because there weren’t enough SPLOST funds to complete the road work after drainage improvements by the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission are completed.
Most of the streets in the neighborhood are in poor condition, with the pavement failing in some areas. And drainage problems have led to standing water, in part caused by undersized and deteriorating storm pipes.
The water distribution system also needs replacement to avoid loss in water service.
Construction is scheduled to begin this month and be completed in about one year.
Commissioners will also be asked to select a contractor for the construction of the restroom and equipment building at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. At a city finance meeting on Aug. 28, officials expressed concern about the cost to build the building and install a splash pad, estimated at more than $569,000, leaving uncertainty about when the project will be completed.
City employees could see raises as early as November if commissioners approve pay study recommendations from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
The study recommends the creation of new pay scales with the intent of retaining existing employees and recruiting new ones. It will also create a livable salary for the lower-paid city employees.
Approval to begin the creation of a mass transit system in Brunswick will be considered. Funding of more than $1.7 million has already been approved. Commissioners will be asked to approve the first work order to begin planning the routes, types of vehicles, fares and other details.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is streamed live by going to the city’s website, brunswickga.org.