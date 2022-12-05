The Mainland Planning Commission will have a packed agenda at Tuesday’s meeting.
Six site plan approval requests will be considered, as well as public hearings for three site plans and two billboard use requests.
• A site plan will be considered for a new 143-room hotel at 225 Flash Foods Road. The site is zoned highway commercial.
• The site plan for Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church will be considered for a 6,400-square-foot building at 3780 U.S. 82.
• A site plan will be considered for a 4,000-square-foot immediate care facility at 485 Canal Road.
• A proposed site plan will be considered for a new 40,250-square-foot commercial building at 3855 Darien Hwy. The site is zoned for planned development.
• Hyundai of Brunswick is requesting approval of a site plan for a 19,000-square-foot dealership building, as well as parking and associated infrastructure at 5440 Altama Ave. The site is zoned highway commercial.
• The site plan for a new 171-unit multi-family residential development at 590 Chapel Crossing Road will be considered. The site is zoned planned development.
• A public hearing will be held to consider an amendment to the Golden Isles Gateway/PAWS planned development. The request is to add a church as a permitted use at 500 Harry Driggers Blvd.
• A public hearing will be held to consider an amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development district for 1,039 acres at 5410 U.S. 17 north. The applicant is requesting to revise the master plan and language related to educational uses.
• A public hearing will be held for the PAWS Wildlife District East for a 74-acre site at 168 Petersville Road. The uses include a recreational vehicle park, as well as commercial and residential uses.
• Two public hearings will be held for separate zoning requests on tracts zoned family residential on Blythe Island adjacent to Interstate 95. The request is for the tracts to be rezoned freeway commercial for the installation of a billboard on each tract.
