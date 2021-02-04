One of the least enjoyable chores for dog owners bath time.
It can be a struggle wrestling Fido into a bathtub or shower for a needed shampoo. The end result often ends in a spray of water shaken off wet fur and messy floor after some frantic rolling around to dry off.
Doug Altman has come up with an easier way to bathe dogs with his new business St. Marys Coastal Clean Dog Wash.
When customers walk into the small building located in front of the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Osborne Road in St. Marys, they can put their pet in an elevated, stainless steel tub.
After paying by cash or credit card, a control panel actives the shower head attached to a hose to spray warm water. A push of a button provides deep cleaning shampoo to the water. Another button provides rinse water, while another sprays conditioner to leave a dog’s fur soft and shiny.
Another option provides flea and tick shampoo.
After the bath, a blow dryer and towels provided will complete the experience. No hard water is used, and it’s all hypo-allergenic. And an attendant cleans the facility between uses.
Business owner Doug Altman also has a car wash next to the dog wash. He said he’d like to take credit for the concept of a dog wash and car wash next to each other, but that would not be accurate.
After washing your dog, Altman said the pets will like riding through the touchless car wash.
“It’s becoming a new trend,” he said. “They’re real compatible together.”
As someone who owns rescue dogs, Altman said washing his pets is a lot easier at his dog wash.
“I know how much of a pain it can be,” he said. “We want it to be hassle free.”