The local business community came out in force Saturday for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Experience. The event featured live and silent auctions, a wine grab and live music. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chamber to combine the Chamber Experience with Business & Bites, another annual event that enables restaurants and small businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services.
Businesses support Chamber Experience
Taylor Cooper
