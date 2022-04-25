Chamber Experience
Buy Now
Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

The local business community came out in force Saturday for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Experience. The event featured live and silent auctions, a wine grab and live music. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chamber to combine the Chamber Experience with Business & Bites, another annual event that enables restaurants and small businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services.

More from this section

Businesses support Chamber Experience

Businesses support Chamber Experience

The local business community came out in force Saturday for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Experience. The event featured live and silent auctions, a wine grab and live music. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chamber to combine the Chamber Experience with…