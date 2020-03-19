Kristen Holley is like many restaurant managers in downtown Brunswick struggling with growing concerns about the coronavirus.
Hungry Hannah’s, the restaurant she manages, normally gets around $1,500 to $1,600 in business on a typical weekday. But since Monday, business has dwindled to a trickle of what it normally is. On Wednesday, the lunchtime crowd that normally fills the restaurant was non-existent. Business for the day netted about $300 by lunchtime, she said.
“We started seeing it earlier this week,” she said. “Tomorrow it will be worse. I don’t know what we are going to do.”
Holley said the restaurant was just recovering from the losses it experienced last fall after Hurricane Dorian threatened the region.
“We are the lunchtime place to go,” she said. “We get lots of federal, state and city employees. That’s 90 percent of our business.”
Staff is very aware of the health concerns, and they are using disinfectant liberally throughout the day on all surfaces, door handles and anything else someone might touch.
Holley said she is concerned about her employees if business continues to decline, and the restaurant has to close until the health crisis ends.
“We’ll be here until they come in hazmat suits telling us to close,” she said. “We’re just going day by day.”
Hugo Acero, manager of Arte Pizza, said his business has been struggling to lure customers inside since Monday.
“It’s been really slow,” he said. “Everyone is scared.”
The restaurant normally attracts a large, loyal lunch crowd, but every seat was empty around lunchtime Wednesday.
“We’re doing pickups pretty much,” he said. “We’re doing our best. It’s pretty bad.”
Employees are spending their time sanitizing tables, door handles and countertops in hopes customers come in for a meal. Acero said the slowdown in business is the worst he’s seen, especally during spring break.
“This is the month when we make the most money,” he said.
But Acero remains optimistic his business will rebound after the crisis ends.
“We’ve lived thorough hurricanes and came back in a few weeks,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t close.”
Deborah Taylor, manager of Natutica Joe’s Cafe, said her restaurant is not serving meals on plates or beverages in glasses. Instead, meals are served in plastic baskets and beverages are served in styrofoam cups as a health precaution.
Those who do come in to dine will enter a restaurant that is constantly being sanitized.
“We’re taking extra precautions,” she said. “Bleach is our best friend. We like bleach.”
Dee Dee Cate, manager at Daddy Cate’s Coffees, said she still has a good morning business, but customers are coming in and making to-go orders instead of sitting at a table to sip on their coffee.
“Today is one of the quietest days we’ve had recently,” she said. “Customers come in and out.”
Cate said her staff is delivering coffee to customers waiting in their cars who prefer to limit their contact with the public.
“People are heeding the warning,” she said. “It’s very nerve wracking.”
Ellen Thompson, manager of Fox’s Pizza, said in-restaurant dining has plummeted, but carryout orders have quadrupled. It’s still not enough to offset the loss of in-restaurant business. The restaurant has removed some tables to create more room for diners conscious of social distancing, but it hasn’t encouraged more people to dine in.
“That is one of our goals,” she said. “We encourage social distancing. We’ve been in business 14 years and I’ve never seen it this bad. We’re taking it very seriously. We’re so grateful for our customers.”
Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Director Ralph Staffins III said chamber officials are closely monitoring how the coronavirus is impacting the business community.
“We’re certainly aware of what’s going on,” he said. “Right now, we’re putting the community first. We’ve got to support our small businesses.”
Chamber officials are urging Golden Isles residents to shop small and local. Some local restaurants are also doing their part by offering family meals for a single price.
He suggested people get an early start on buying gifts for birthdays, Christmas, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day early as a way to help local businesses survive during the health scare.
“If nothing else, buy some gift cards and spend them later,” he said.
The chamber is also helping small businesses with market research that will enable them to reach potential customers they have never targeted before.
“There is always going to be a demand,” Staffins said. “We need to support them right now.”
While there is a concern for the well being of local businesses, Staffins said public safety remains the highest priority.
“If we all work together, we’ll get through this,” he said. “We want people to protect their health, first and foremost.”
As of Wednesday, no cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Glynn County.
For information about local businesses in the Golden Isles, go to www.thebrunswicknews.com and click on the “Your Community Newspaper Cares” ad on the top right of the page.