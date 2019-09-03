Editor's Note: This list will be updated often with info on places that are open during Hurricane Dorian. If you are a business that is staying open during the storm, please let us know at 912-265-8320 or email us at bhughes@thebrunswicknews.com. As a reminder, Glynn County is under a curfew for the evacuation zones, areas east of Interstate 95, beginning Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. That includes St. Simons Island and the City of Brunswick.
Open Businesses
Winn-Dixie, U.S. 341 — Open until 6 p.m. Tuesday, closed Wednesday but will reopen Thursday.
Golden Corral, Golden Isles Plaza — Open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Grandy's, 3451 Cypress Mill Road, will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Minh Sun Chinese Restaurant, 5299 New Jesup Hwy. — Open Tuesday till 9 p.m.; open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Citgo Gas Station, U.S. 341/Norwich Street Ext. — Plans to stay open as long as possible.
Sportsman Package Store, U.S. 341/Norwich Street Ext. — Plans to stay open until 7 p.m. Tuesday and will open for normal operating hours if it has power afterward.
Vansh Corner, Old Jesup Road and Community Road — Closing around 3 to 4 p.m. today. Will open as soon as possible after the storm.
BP gas station, Cypress Mill and Old Jesup Road — Open until this evening. Will stay open as long as possible
Friendly Express, 341/Norwich St. Ext. and 303 — Staying open as long as possible.
Dollar General, 4440 New Jesup Hwy. — Open until 8 p.m. today.
Publix, Village at Glynn Place — Open until 6 p.m. today.
Chevron gas station, 5004 New Jesup Hwy. — Closing at 9:30 p.m. and will open as soon as weather permits.
Subway, 5008 New Jesup Hwy. — Closing just before curfew and will reopen in the morning after curfew if possible.
Shell gas station, 5264 New Jesup Hwy. — Closing between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, will reopen as soon as possible.
Larry's Giant Subs, U.S. 341 — Closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and anticipates being open until mid-afternoon Wednesday if possible.
Parker's — No Parker's location are expected to close if it can be helped.
Mack's Barbecue, 6876 New Jesup Hwy — Open for normal operating hours if possible.
Dollar General, 25 Cornerstone Lane — Open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, will reassess Wednesday
Rick's Supermarket, 6612 New Jesup Hwy., Open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, could open Wednesday if weather permits
Tommy's Corner, U.S. 341 and Old Jesup Road — No plans to close, open 24/7 and will stay open as long as possible.
Quick Stop No. 2, U.S. 341, Closes 7 p.m. today.
Mr. Cash Pawn, U.S. 341, will close as 6 p.m. today.
Southern Hardware, Exit 29, is open.
Love's Gas Station/Subway, Exit 29 — Both will be open 24/7.
Jay's Fish and Chicken, Exit 29: Open until 8 p.m. today, will not be open Wednesday and may be open Thursday.
Mobile Gas Station, Exit 29 — Open until curfew Tuesday. Probably will not be open Wednesday but will try to open Thursday and Friday.
Snapper's Chicken and Fish, Exit 29 — Open today until curfew. Will likely be closed Wednesday.