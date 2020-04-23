Many local businesses are preparing to open their doors for the first time in weeks since an order from the state shut their operations down.
“People have to work,” said Hugh Vann, owner of Vann’s Barber & Style Shop. “They’re beginning to hurt. They don’t have any money. I know a lot of people. They need to get back to work.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he would lift some restrictions he imposed early this month in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19
Gyms, churches, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, nail care artists and massage therapists, among others, can open on Friday on the condition they abide by social distancing, sanitation and health screening practices required of all other businesses.
Theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services can start back up on Monday but will have their own set of health procedures to abide by.
The Georgia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued its own guidelines Wednesday, mandating health screening of employees, heightened sanitation practices and social distancing whenever possible. They are in line with the blanket requirements Kemp put on all businesses.
“We came in today to clean and sterilize our shop,” said Donna Marshall, a hair cutter at Vann’s. “We are up to date on the state board’s things we have to do.”
Getting supplies has been difficult, she said. The board’s rules include a stipulation that hair cutters use disposable capes and smocks, but Vann’s supplier, Cosmoprof, has been closed during the outbreak.
It’s been difficult finding the right supplies, Marshall said, and they’re looking at alternatives.
“We’ve never had anything like this,” Vann said. “I don’t think anybody has. I’m 81, and I’ve been in this business on St. Simons for 57 years and there’s never been anything like this.
“We just closed the doors and walked out a few weeks ago. We didn’t have a choice. If you were caught in a shop cutting hair, you’d be fined and your license would be suspended indefinitely.”
He thinks the outbreak has been overblown, but he said his business will follow all the requirements of the state and cosmetology board to make sure its customers are safe.
“I don’t really know what to expect,” Vann said. “This is new territory we’re getting into. Completely uncharted waters.”
Angie Smith, general manager of Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick, said it will take some time for the establishment to get back up to speed.
“We’re going to have a small buffet initially,” Smith said. “We’re having to start all over. Everything had to be thrown away. We’re having to prepare everything.”
When the order first came down to discontinue everything but drive-thru, takeout, curbside and delivery service, Smith said the buffet didn’t have much choice but to close its doors.
“A big store like this, a big buffet, that’s really not feasible. So we just shut down,” she explained.
The closure has made life difficult for all involved, she said.
“Some of us are still having trouble with unemployment,” Smith said. “Some of us got it right out of the gate, some still haven’t got a check. We’re trying to bring them in first.
“They’re like family, and we haven’t been able to see them.”
Residents would be wise to call ahead before driving to a particular business. Not all are planning to open right away.
Michael Brinson, general manager of the Strike Zone in Brunswick, said they’re holding off until May 1.
“Our thinking is simply we want to give our staff some time to develop a plan, the dos and don’ts and what we need to do,” Brinson said.
Rather than one service, such as food or hair cutting, Brinson said he has to worry about how to adapt several to the new rules.
“As far as the bowling alley, we can skip lanes and keep distance between parties,” Brinson said. “But I have a pool room, a game room a virtual reality room, those are going to be harder.”
Limiting the number of people going in and out of each area is possible, he said, but not exactly desirable. Business at the Strike Zone dropped off rapidly when the COVID-19 outbreak began, he said.
“Then we have to weigh if it’s really beneficial to be open at that point,” Brinson said.
It’s not all bad, however. The business has used the time to do some improvements and renovations.
“For us, it was an ideal time for the improvements and the plans that we were doing,” Brinson said. “It enabled us to get in and do some maintenance that’s hard to get in and do when you’re open.”
He fears what might happen if the outbreak and restrictions continue. He’s already applied for some loans, and while the business is in a good situation right now, that may not be true forever.
Churches are not clamoring to open, either.
The Rev. Alan Akridge, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, says he’s waiting on the diocese in Savannah to make a decision but has heard nothing about returning to in-person services.
Pastor Chris Winford and the Rev. Jim Crandall, who lead the First Baptist churches in Brunswick and on Jekyll Island respectively, said they’re not in a rush either.
Crandall said he has to get the green light from the Jekyll Island Authority first, and both said they’re more interested in protecting their primarily elderly congregations.
Not to mention the long list of requirements churches must fulfill before they can reopen.
“The logistics to opening up are time-consuming,” Winford said. “Plus, (in) this phase 1 of reopening, senior adults are still told to shelter in place, For the persons who are elderly, the majority, the governor’s recommendation is to shelter in place.”
He asked everyone to have patience and to continue being vigilant against the virus.