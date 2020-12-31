The Golden Isles was enjoying historic low unemployment rates to start 2020 with a bullish economy forecast for the year.
In early March, an all-time record number of people was employed in the state and the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent. The real estate market was rolling along, and optimism was strong about the coming year.
It turned out the real estate market was among the few economic sectors in the Golden Isles that actually benefitted from the pandemic. Real estate sales in the Golden Isle are up nearly 28 percent in 2020 over the previous year.
After the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, what had been a positive business climate was upended in the Golden Isles.
Restaurants and businesses of all sizes were forced to quickly adapt and modify the way they operated. Others businesses like movie theaters closed for six months or more and are still struggling to survive despite the many safety precautions taken.
By April, many businesses in the Golden Isles were seeking federal aid to stay afloat. Banks closed their lobbies, opting to conduct business online, at drive-up windows, or by appointment only if a face-to-face meeting was required to complete a transaction.
Coping with the pandemic was more challenging for restaurants. They quickly adapted with more customers getting carry-out meals instead of dining inside, but sales continue to lag in many of the smaller, independently owned establishments.
Many small businesses learned to adapt to the changing business climate by increasing their online presence through social media and websites. The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce offered services to help businesses, including a portal that made it easier to streamline job searches for prospective employees.
Some businesses saw demand for masks and other personal protective items as a business opportunity and as a way to keep employees on the payroll.
By May, Glynn County had the fifth-highest unemployment rate in the state with 17 percent out of work.
Motels near the interstate experienced a crushing drop in occupancy when the pandemic struck. They continue to struggle with low occupancy rates due to the scarcity of overnight travelers.
Another reason for the struggles experienced by mainland hoteliers is the restrictions imposed by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center limiting the number of students training at any given time for safety reasons. Many of those students stayed off campus in area motels during their training. Students in training during the pandemic are housed in dormitories on campus and restricted to the base.
It’s a different story for lodging businesses on St. Simons Island. In fact, tourism in the Golden Isles fared relatively well over the summer, keeping occupancy rates up.
Consumers got a small financial break in the Golden Isles when the 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax expired Oct. 1. But don’t get used to it. A vote on a new SPLOST to help pay for many municipal projects is expected in 2021.
Movie theaters continue to be among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Theaters in the Golden Isles reopened in September after being closed for about six months, but attendance continues to be down, with many blockbusters on hold until the public feels comfortable enough to watch a movie on the big screen. Because of the uncertainty surrounding when crowds will return to movie theaters, some new movies are headed directly to on-demand or cable networks.
The welcome center on Interstate 95 reopened in November after being closed more than six months because of the pandemic.
The Brunswick Landing Marina underwent an expansion later in the month with the construction of a new dock capable of accommodating some of the larger yachts visiting the Golden Isles.
When a hurricane threatens the region, all vessels will be moved from the dock, which will serve as a “wave attenuator” that will block waves from damaging other boats in the marina.
The good news for the business community is health officials have rolled out vaccines to battle coronavirus.