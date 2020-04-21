People aren’t shopping for drapes and upholstery with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on everyone’s minds.
It didn’t take long for the owners of Island Drapes and Upholstery to realize their business would take a hit with social distancing, curfews, states of emergency and everything else surrounding the coronavirus.
The owners of the business, Tom and Rita Boland realized there was a drastic shortage of masks in the Golden Isles and they had the equipment to manufacture them. So they purchased all the 100 percent cotton material they could find to begin producing washable masks.
Auret Caveto, a family member and store owner, said Golden Isles Development Authority worked closely with her business to market the masks.
“Our organization has always believed that our customer’s needs are of the utmost importance,” she said. “During this pandemic, our customers and their needs have changed, and we are grateful that we are in a position to help fulfill this need and protect our community’s manufacturers.”
The masks come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, but they are all designed for the same purpose — to keep people safer when they have to go out in public.
“We have all different designs,” Caveto said. “We chose nice, bright colors to brighten the mood.”
All the store’s employees work in an assembly line to mass produce as many masks as possible to meet the demand. In the past week, Caveto said 2,500 masks have been manufactured.
One hundred of them were donated to Southeast Georgia Health System. King & Prince, Gulf Stream Air, Glynn County, the city of Brunswick and International Auto Processing are among the other businesses in the Golden Isles that have purchased masks for their workers from the business.
Masks are still being manufactured but Caveto said the demand is now more on an individual basis. The business is selling the masks in bulk, minimum 50 per order, because of social distancing and time constraints. Call 268-4685 to order or for more information.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, praised Island Drapes and Upholstery as an example of how private and public sectors can work together to overcome challenges.
“During these unprecedented times, our organization is committed to identifying new ways that we can support our local industries,” Moore said. “The connection with Island Drapes and Upholstery to keep our manufacturing workforce safe, while also providing customers to a local small business, is a win-win for everyone involved.”