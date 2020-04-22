Georgia ports saw more than an 18 percent drop in activity in March, and they’re not the only ones.
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause slower activity at ports across the nation through April and May, and it could go beyond that time.
There have been no layoffs by the Georgia Ports Authority, though workers are getting less overtime than they normally would receive. The slowdown is starting having a trickle effect on supporting trucking and warehousing employees.
The big question is how long the slowdown, attributed to fewer goods being manufactured overseas for shipment to the United States, will continue at Georgia’s deepwater ports in Brunswick and Savannah.
The problem isn’t with the ability of ports to accept goods. It’s with the supply chain, which is down more than 20 percent compared with a year ago because of all the factory closings in China and other locations across the world.
According to the American Association of Port Authorities, the overall economic impact of the ongoing health crisis could easily run into the tens of billions of dollars.
“Due to the coronavirus outbreak, cargo volumes at many U.S. ports during the first quarter of 2020 may be down by 20 percent or more compared to 2019,” the report said.
The good news is the lag time from when cargo is loaded onto ships until they arrive at their destination gives port officials time to prepare for screening crew members. And the cargo is safe with the travel time aboard vessels.
“While the global economic impacts to the port and maritime industry from the coronavirus outbreak are significant and growing, the human impacts are our greatest concern,” the report said. “Since ports are a nation’s first line of defense against threats ranging from terrorism to pathogens, they take their role seriously about protecting the safety and well-being of their communities.”