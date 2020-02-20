The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s annual showcase of businesses exceeded expectations despite a new name and venue.
The Business & Bites event at the Gruber Executive Hangar at St. Simons Airport last month doubled the attendance compared with last year’s Business Expo at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
“It was a great event,” said Ralph Staffins III, the chamber’s director at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Staffins updated members about last month’s trip to Atlanta to meet state lawmakers to discuss their priorities and concerns.
“It was a good trip, overall, very productive,” he said. “We were able to accomplish great things.”
The chamber has seen a significant increase in visitors to its Facebook page, with more than 40,000 people reached in January.
Staffins also discussed House Bill 523, which would take local control of short-term home rentals from counties.
Staffins said the proposed legislation is a “bad thing.”
“It’s something we’re watching,” he said.
Scott McQuade, Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO, said hoteliers want a level playing field.
“We haven’t taken a position at the CVB,” he said.
McQuade said tourism for the last six months of 2019 set all-time records for the months of July, October and December.
Tourism was down in September because of the threat to the region by Hurricane Dorian.
“We bounced back really well,” he said of how fast tourism recovered after the storm.
McQuade said some tourists canceled plans to visit the region because of concerns of oil and other contamination from the Golden Ray in the water, even though he believes in the ability of crews responsible for the cleanup.
“We feel very confident the situation is under control,” he said.