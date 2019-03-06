The owners of A Pane in the Glass on St. Simons Island are preparing to celebrate an anniversary on March 15 they never expected to see when they opened the business 41 years ago.
The business was created after one of the owners, Fred Marrs, was tired of working as the manager of the Crab Trap. He believed a glass shop could fill a niche in the business community.
“We didn’t want to work at night anymore,” he said.
He rented a room in a building less than a block away and continued to work at the restaurant several more years until he bought the building lease.
The store began as a gift shop, selling stained glass items, vanity mirrors and sun catchers. But Marrs started getting requests to repair broken windows and learned that service could also generate revenue for the store.
“We just kept adding on to what to do,” he said.
Marrs, a lifelong St. Simons Island resident, said he depended on word-of-mouth to spread the word about the services provided and products sold at the business.
“I never had to do any advertising,” he said. “Being a native really helped out.”
Another reason for the success is it’s a good place for the nine employees to work. One employee has been with the store since it opened in 1978 and another has been working there the past 35 years, he said.
“Most people don’t leave us because we take care of them,” he said.
Mina Marrs, another owner, said it didn’t take long after the store opened for it to start doing custom work at residential homes and commercial businesses.
As the store began making its own stained glass products and decorative mirrors, more custom orders came in for sun catchers, jewelry and other items hand-crafted at the store.
“It’s a labor-intensive job,” she said of some of the custom work.
A recent job shows the creativity needed to satisfy a customer who came into the story with a broken glass lamp shade that was a family heirloom.
Mina Marrs showed the finished product, a framed collage with wine glasses, shakers and other items mounted in a frame with a portion of the glass lamp shade. She said it took about three days to complete the one-of-a-kind item.
The biggest sellers in the gift shop are the jewelry and stained glass items costing $50 or less purchased by tourists.
“Jewelry is a pretty good seller for the space it takes,” she said.
Working with glass can be dangerous, but workers said they are careful cutting glass. The worst injuries are typically small nicks and cuts.
The business has diversified into residential and commercial work since it opened selling stained glass, but the goal to be one of the best gift shops in the Golden Isles remains.
"We're a gift shop, definitely," Mina Marrs said. "We respect the glass, definitely."