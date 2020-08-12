A new state law puts a new meaning into the old adage “buyer beware.”
The law, designed to protect businesses from lawsuits if customers claim they contracted COVID-19 on their premises, encourages owners and managers to post signage in at least one-inch Arial font.
The signs should say the following: “Under Georgia law, there is no liability for an injury or death of an individual entering these premises if such injury or death results from the inherent risks of contracting COVID-19. You are assuming this risk by entering these premises.”
The sign should be placed apart by any other text at all points of entry to the property, according to the recommendation.
The new law includes similar advice for hospitals and other medical facilities.
Language is also required on tickets, wristbands or other proofs of purchase saying the following: “Any person entering these premises waives all civil liability against this premises owner and operator for any injuries caused by the inherent risk associated with contracting COVID-19 at public gatherings, except for gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, reckless infliction of harm, or intentional infliction of harm, by the individual or entity of the premises.”
Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said he didn’t know if the new law would encourage more businesses to reopen because they are all open in one way or another.
Hill said he expects the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to issue an email with a recommendation on the signs. The DCA also will provide a link for merchants to print an 11- by 17-inch sign that meets guidelines.
“If it’s suggested, I’m sure they’ll follow the guidelines,” he said.
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said he expects most businesses to post the signs, which may be required as part of new federal assistance for businesses.
“This is a big discussion in the new stimulus package,” he said. “The idea of liability protection is supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”
Staffins said he doesn’t expect the signs to scare away customers.
“People are taking a risk every time they leave the house,” he said. “The big question is how do we continue to build consumer confidence?”