It’s a question regularly pondered by each of the small business owners speaking at One Hundred Miles’ Choosing to Lead Conference: How does one maintain a profit and successfully run a business while trying to be as environmentally sustainable as possible?
Seeking to answer that question Saturday on Jekyll Island were Cindy Dennard of St. Simons Island’s SouthEast Adventure Outfitters, Zach Gowen of St. Simons Island’s Georgia Sea Grill, Jen Zamudio of Brunswick’s Dot and Army, and Kristin Russell of The Sentient Bean cafe in Savannah.
SouthEast Adventure Outfitters, an environmentally focused recreation business, slides into the role like a kayak into a marsh creek. Dennard said there are kayaks still in use by the business more that 20 years old because the water craft has that kind of lasting ability.
She said one of the things she likes about the coast is that it speaks for itself and it’s easy to show. Another is that there are so many people who work along the coast who care for it.
“One thing that we do is we try to support a lot of organizations that we feel speak for us,” Dennard said. “I’m so glad there are so many awesome people on this coast that really have our best interests in mind, with protecting it, and we really try to support those people in any way we can.”
Zamudio, noting she’s been entrepreneurial since childhood, is into taking old products and making new ones — often selling them afterward. But her yearning took a turn when she was deep into her teaching career and coming home to her family and noticing they were running through an incredible amount of paper towels.
She started creating cloth towels for use at home. Friends and family liked them so much that the towels became the genesis of Dot and Army. When she moved to Georgia from California, Zamudio decided to stop teaching and go fully into the business of sustainable household products.
“We started making a product called unpaper towels and a reusable sandwich wrap,” Zamudio said. “Instead of putting your sandwich in a plastic bag, you put it in this water-resistant fabric. (I) was really trying to push that and slowly, slowly started gaining attention from people nearby and across the United States….”
Nothing is wasted. They try to work cloth remnants into other products. Remnants that can’t be used further are offered to artists and classes locally, though that’s not successful 100 percent of the time.
There are other issues they wrestle with, including running a business that relies heavily on shipping to get products to customers.
“We reuse every box that we get, and if it comes with bubblewrap we reuse it,” she said.
Paper is used as a fill material.
Gowen’s story also begins with opening a local business, but coming back to where he grew up and owning a franchise didn’t allow for a lot of creativity. He said he began to think about the impact he wanted to make, and that led to buying the Georgia Sea Grill.
“Without the limitations of the franchise, it was a whole new world,” Gowen said. “It was so much fun to shake hands with these farmers. And when we locally source, we’re on the coast. You’ve got to take advantage of this delicious white Georgia shrimp that’s right at our fingertips.”
He said when Sapelo Farms — one of the restaurant’s sources — moved to Floyd County, it got him thinking and doing research. He noticed the average age of a farmer was in the late 50s to early 60s. It ultimately resulted in collaborating with Sam McPherson to start Potlikker Farm on Blythe Island, the story of which was documented in Golden Isles Magazine in February 2019.
He’s since partnered with a friend in Camden County to source organic catfish from ponds used for aquaculture until abandoned for about 10 years. He started them up again.
“Eighteen months later, we actually have our first harvest today,” Gowen said.
Russell, coming from a waste-not rural Kansas household, said she was rather disturbed at the disposable product habit she witnessed in college. That started the idea of opening a sustainable coffee shop, which she did in the late 1990s.
However, after growth and success, somewhere in there, things took a turn.
“We started to get busy at the coffee shop, which is now more kind of a cafe — and this is probably eight years ago — and all of a sudden we’re using a lot of disposables,” Russell said. “Here I am, starting this business around a passion for cutting down waste, and I’m now in the business of generating a ton of disposable waste.”
When biodegradable plastics began being readily available, her business switched to them, even though they are the more expensive option.
That gave rise to the obvious question: How could she stick to using more-sustainable products and remain profitable? The decision was to simply charge customers the difference.
“Let’s just use this as an educational moment, and charge people for it,” Russell said. “We had this fancy sign put on the wall to explain our decision to use corn plastics.”
In a kind of analogy to Newton’s third law, sustainability actions have reactions. Russell said a woman leading an effort in Savannah on plastic recycling said the biodegradables were a problem when they got into the recycling steam of typical plastics.
“Maybe that’s true, but always in my heart I’m thinking, if your solution is that plastic is better, or that we need more plastic … then you are looking at the problem the wrong way,” Russell said. “There’s got to be a better answer.”
She said a business should be transparent about its efforts to minimize its impact on the environment and should use the opportunity to educate customers, and not be scared about having to charge a few cents or dollars more.