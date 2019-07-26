More than 20 downtown Brunswick business owners gathered Thursday morning at Old City Hall to discuss resurrecting the downtown merchants association.
The old association disbanded in 2010 from lack of participation by members of the business community.
Mathew Hill, director of the city’s Downtown Development Authority, explained the old meetings were not well attended and the discussions focused on issues other than ways to improve business downtown.
Hill suggested an alternative to creating a merchants association. The Downtown Brunswick Main Street Alliance is a local partnership designed to the improvement of downtown Brunswick.
The alliance has created a strategic plan with 47 action items under four categories: promotion, organization, design and economic viability.
Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSways, a restaurant owner on Newcastle Street, asked about street closures and parking for special events.
Hill said the Mansfield parking lot downtown will be completed this summer and the city will have signs to let motorists know where the lot and other parking is located. During special events, Hill said Main Street Alliance volunteers will also be positioned on street corners to distribute parking information to motorists.
Hill said a redesign is also planned for Bay Street because it is intimidating for people with children and those with mobility issues to cross the road to go to and from Mary Ross Park.
The city is also seeking input from downtown merchants about garbage collection. Dumpsters take up a lot of room and are unsightly. Hill said one alternative is for regional dumpsters.
First Friday participants will need a special permit to serve alcohol to visitors to their businesses, even though people have been doing it for years in Brunswick and across the state.
“We want to encourage people to come to our businesses,” he said.
State officials have been cracking down on businesses serving alcohol as a lure to attract potential customers. Apparently it's against the law to give away a glass of wine or beer if the people can purchase goods or services during special events like First Friday, Hill said.
And the business owners are not just getting cited, they are getting handcuffed and arrested, Hill said.
Some merchants at the meeting asked if some of the food trucks could be located near the businesses on both ends of Gloucester Street as a way to encourage people to stop by on First Fridays. The food trucks will also be rotated to different locations every three months, Hill said.
Currently, nonprofits are the only ones allowed to set up a booth in the squares downtown. The nonprofits are not charged to set up in the squares on First Fridays. Merchants said they supported nonprofits being the only ones allowed in the squares because of the potential for them to turn into flea markets selling cheap merchandise.
Bates suggested police show up an hour earlier for First Fridays to ensure vendors set up their tents in the correct locations. She also wants to ensure vendors are subject to the same health department safety and health requirements she is required to obey at her restaurant.
Bates asked if there was a way merchants could know when a new business is coming as a better way to provide accurate information if her customers have questions.
By the end of the 90-minute meeting, there was no consensus on creating a merchants association but they agreed to meet Aug. 29 to discuss ways for downtown business owners to work together to draw more people downtown.