As Glynn County firefighters wrapped up their battle with blazes last week at Unique Building Supplies, proprietor Robin Williams attempted to enter the smoke-filled cavernous building at 320 Perry Lane.
“They said, ‘No, you can’t go in the building right now,’” Williams told The News. “I said, ‘Well, I have a cat inside there.’”
She did not have to say it twice. Realizing a tiny purring heart might still be in danger inside, four firemen went right back into the smoky den. And moments later, four firefighters stepped back outside with Dandee in their arms.
“To me, it was just heartening to see,” said Williams, who co-owns the mill shop and building supply company with her husband, Jim. “They were like, ‘You’ve got a cat inside? Where would it be?’ And they rushed right back inside. Then all four of them came back out holding Dandee. It was just outstanding.”
Fire officials found the large standalone building’s high-tech alarm system pretty outstanding. A fire in a rear section of the building where paint is kept triggered the alarm, which prompted the alarm monitoring company to immediately call it in.
Seeing smoke upon arrival, a county fire engine crew engaged the fire while calling for backup.
“It was a success of the entire system,” Glynn County Assistant Fire Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo said. “They had a monitored fire alarm system on the property. And it worked exactly as it should.”
With a ladder truck and two more fire engines quickly joining the effort, firefighters had the flames under control before they could spread throughout building. That was a good thing considering how much wood is stored in the building, DiCristofalo said.
“They located the fire and had to cut an access through some rollup doors,” he said. “But they found the fire and quickly brought it under control. The alarm made the difference between getting back to work fairly quickly or rebuilding the company. With all that wood, that would have been a big fire.”
The destructive possibilities of the fire are not lost on the Williamses or their 34 employees. Robin Williams knows the firefighters will say they were just doing their jobs. But when the job involves fighting fires to save a business, she believes a little gratitude is in order.
“We were able to start cleanup the next day,” she said. “We could have been putting a lot of people out of work for a while. Their response time is what saved everything.”
As a show of gratitude, Williams is taking an ad in The News’ July 30 edition to say thanks to the firefighters.
“I just wanted to reach out with an acknowledgment of what they did so people can see they really are all about their jobs,” she said. “They saved our business, they saved our company, they saved out building.”
And, of course, there’s Dandee. The 5-year-old feline has been the office mascot since she was just a kitten. And thanks for the firefighters, Williams said, Dandee should be there to greet customers at the office for many years to come.
“She’s our office cat,” Williams said. It’s Dandee’s domain.”
Said DiCristofalo, “Our priority is life and safety. We concentrate on human life first and foremost. But once we find out pets are in trouble, we’re searching for that too.”