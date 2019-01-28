ST. MARYS — The government shutdown is over, but that doesn’t mean it’s business as usual for Jerry Brandon, owner of the Riverview Hotel in St. Marys.
Brandon was in Washington on Jan. 25 at the invitation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation when the announcement was made about the end of the 35-day shutdown.
He was the first of nine business owners to speak about the shutdown’s impact to his business, which is heavily dependent on Cumberland Island National Seashore tourism.
He told Chamber officials how Hurricane Matthew flooded his business on the St. Marys waterfront in 2016 and how his hotel, in his family more than a century, sustained serious roof damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“This year, we had a manmade disaster,” he said. “This has nothing to do with me trying to run a business, but it’s me suffering.”
Federal employees who worked without pay are getting reimbursed and those furloughed will get paid, but Brandon said his business will never get back the thousands of dollars it should have made over the Christmas holidays and into the new year.
“Most every time you hear about the shutdown, it has to do with federal employees working and not getting paychecks,” he said. “There are thousands of small businesses just like mine who have no recourse. What do we do, sue the federal government?”
Employees were laid off, and vendors and contractors that normally do business with the hotel also suffered because Brandon could not purchase goods and services when his hotel was empty.
The owner of the ferry concession that provides transportation to and from Cumberland Island had to refund all the customers who reserved tickets and quit taking new reservations until the shutdown ended, Brandon said.
Another business owner who spoke in Washington told Chamber officials about the impact to his information technology company that contracts with the federal government.
Brandon said the business owner said he had to lay off 200 of his 350 employees because of the shutdown. Those workers, like Brandon’s laid off employees, will never be able to make up for the lost wages, he said.
The Chamber also heard about businesses that helped laid off federal employees such as the owner of a Washington-area pizza business that gave away 30,000 pizzas.
“There were some positive things about it,” he said.
Brandon said he believes a compromise of some sort will be reached that will prevent another shutdown in less than three weeks.
“I think they’ve learned their lesson,” he said. “It’s dumb.”
But the possibility of another shutdown will continue to affect tourism until the issue is resolved.
“People from Atlanta who wanted to come here during spring break will probably make plans to go to other places like Orlando,” he said. “There’s still going to be some uncertainty.”