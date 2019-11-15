NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of local business leaders traveled to Franklin, Tenn. on Thursday to see what the city has done to revitalize its downtown district.
The first stop was in Nashville, where the group toured the Nashville Entrepreneur Center to learn what the city is doing to encourage and support new businesses.
Jane Allen, the center’s CEO, said there was nothing available in Nashville a decade ago to help people start a new business, which is how the center was established. Now, the center has dozens of new businesses occupying office space in what Allen described as “a collaborative process.”
“Nashville’s success was very orchestrated and planned,” she said.
An important component of the center’s success is because of the successful business owners who have volunteered to serve as mentors for the people trying to start a new business. In some instances, people may be told their business plan won’t work, which saves them the pain of learning the hard way that their business will likely fail.
But the goal is to provide sound advice that will enable people to be successful in their business ventures.
“Each program has a successful business owner in residence to work closely with new business owners,” Allen said.
The program is also designed to help “level the playing field” for minorities and women attempting to start a business.
The entrepreneur center was created in 2010 out of the local chamber of commerce, said Anne Elizabeth McIntosh, vice president of marketing for the center. The nonprofit, which still has a close relationship with the chamber of commerce, has funding from state and local governments and private donations and grants.
“Our goal is to be the best place in America to start a business, McIntosh said.
John Murdock, the center’s COO/CPO, said the goal is to make starting a business easier and less intimidating.
“We want to educate people about entrepreneurship,” he said. “You don’t need an army of mentors. You just need dedicated people.”
Stephen Prince, the Brunswick businessman who organized the trip, said the goal is for those on the trip to return to Brunswick with ideas they can use to spur new businesses in town.
The group also traveled to Franklin, a Nashville suburb, to look at the city’s downtown district.
Mary Pierce, a volunteer who led the Franklin Heritage Foundation for nearly three decades, led the tour of the city’s downtown district.
Like many cities experiencing a revitalization downtown, Franklin had a parking problem. The solution was the construction of two municipal parking garages with enough capacity to accommodate public parking. The city charges no fee to park in the garages.
Pierce said it’s important for the city to keep its municipal services downtown to help support local businesses.
“It matters a lot economically,” she said.
Pierce encouraged the group to be ambitious with their plans.
“I believe in going big or going home,” she said.
Prince said one excuse he hears from people who don’t come to Brunswick is they say there is no parking downtown, even though he doesn’t have problems parking.
Jonathan Marston, the assistant director of engineering in Franklin, said studies helped establish the length of time to park on city streets, a structure for parking violation fines and the number of parking spaces needed.
The final presentation of the day was from Lisa Clayton, the city’s parks director. She explained Franklin’s public/private partnerships and how they worked to purchase a golf course and surrounding businesses for the Franklin Battlefield Reclamation Project. The land purchases enabled to city to reclaim land that was the site of a battle during the Civil War.
The end result is an site that now attracts 100,000 visitors a year, Clayton said.
After the group returned to Brunswick early Thursday night, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, said the trip was very educational and time well spent.
“It was worth way above the top,” he said. “I saw a lot of things we can incorporate in Brunswick.”