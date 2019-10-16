After years of working in isolation, the Brunswick business community is working together to help with the city’s ongoing revitalization efforts.
Local community and development leaders believe the positive business climate is worthy of recognition. They are starting an effort to earn the city a nomination as a finalist for the TV series “Small Business Revolution.”
The TV series by Deluxe highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled and deserve help and money to support small businesses.
If selected, the city will be featured in an eight- episode documentary and earn a $500,000 award. Six businesses will also receive help with their revitalization efforts if the city wins the contest.
During a meeting Tuesday to discuss the TV show’s contest at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, business leaders worked to figure out ways to nominate the city before the deadline ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.
“We’ve got one week to pull this together,” said Donna Davis, a chamber board member. “We need to get out the word as fast as we can.”
If it’s any consolation, the contest was just announced a week ago, leaving cities across the nation in the same position of trying to get the TV show’s attention during a short time period.
Davis encouraged those at the meeting to ask people to nominate the city and send compelling stories about the city’s struggles and accomplishments.
Ralph Staffins, the chamber’s president and CEO, said a social media campaign will have to be created if the city is selected as a finalist.
Those who attended the meeting were also asked to think about ways the city could spend the $500,000 if it is selected. One person in the audience said the money should not be spent for the convention center or on Mary Ross Park.
Justin Callaway, director for NewCity Brunswick, said the goal at this point is to get the TV show’s attention.
“We need multiple nominations,” he said. “We’re trying to get on their radar.”
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, suggested contacting the winners of the previous four seasons to learn what they did to win and how they spent the $500,000.
H2o has volunteered to help promote the contest, and Skip Mounts, dean of the school of business and public management at the College of Coastal Georgia, has created a list of talking points to help promote the effort.
Go to deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-five/ to nominate the city of Brunswick to the “Small Business Revolution” contest.