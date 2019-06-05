A tour of downtown Macon last week by a group of Golden Isles business leaders convinced the group they are on the right path by emphasizing new lofts and apartments downtown in vacant commercial buildings.
The group still hasn’t decided on an official name, but the participants are intent on keeping the energy and momentum going to develop downtown Brunswick.
Participants at a meeting Tuesday to discuss last week’s trip said there is no equivalent of NewTown Macon in Brunswick. The nonprofit organization is credited with coordinating the effort to add new housing and businesses in downtown Macon.
One problem in Brunswick is there are lots of plans that have been created that have done nothing but collect dust after they are written. One example is the master plan for Brunswick that called for improvements to Bay Street more than 15 years ago to make visiting Mary Ross Waterfront Park more inviting and easier.
In fairness to city officials, many of the planned improvements were derailed after the housing market crashed a decade ago.
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said Macon developed its waterfront, and there’s no reason it can’t be done here.
Ryan Moore, director of the Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority, said the key to the resurgence in downtown Macon was the strong role played by the private sector.
“They identified a need and a goal that was very simple,” Moore said. “What’s lacking is the private sector voice.”
Anna Hall, a spokesperson with Coastal Georgia Foundation, said it took several years for Macon to study and implement the plans for downtown.
“We want people to stay motivated and keep coming,” she said. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Stephen Prince, a local businessman, said he is convinced downtown Brunswick is a good investment.
“We all have the same goal,” he said. “We want new residences and offices downtown. There’s so much potential here.”