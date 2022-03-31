Business leaders discuss workplace diversity

If business leaders want to attract a talented pool of job applicants, they need to do a better job ensuring their company’s employees reflect the diversity of the communities they live in.
That was just one of the messages sent to a group of more than 100 business leaders who gathered Wednesday at the Ritz Theatre for a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit hosted by University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development.
The summit’s panel explained how individuals can adopt diversity, equity and inclusion concepts into their own leadership, their business/organization’s values and culture, and the broader community context. The intent is to improve understanding leading to positive change and unity in the community and workplace.
The four panelists were Phil Polk, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lead for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights; Sung Hui Lewis, educator in the Glynn County Public School System; Norma Marquez-Barahona, vice-president for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Soft Path Systems; and Quinton Staples, director of Diversity Initiatives at the College of Coastal Georgia.
Lewis said from an educator’s perspective, economics does not equal intelligence.
“Some don’t get the same opportunities as other children,” she said. “We need to have people who look like other children.”
The language barrier is not a gauge of a child’s intelligence. They just need some extra assistance,” she said.
“We are here for our children,” she said. “We want a diverse population leading our country, leading our state.”
Polk, who is Black, helps train businesses about the importance of diversity speaking from first-hand experience.
“I know what it’s like to be marginalized,” he said. “I just want to make sure you’re at the table (regardless of motivation).”
Diversity is not just race based but also includes age, gender, education and background.
“You have to define diversity to get any type of movement,” Polk said.
Equity is giving people what they need to be successful and inclusion in simply “being asked to the dance.”
Polk said business don’t know how to discuss race.
“We have to practice the discussion,” he said. “We have to encourage the discussion.”
Staples said the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion can be transferred to the workplace to ensure everyone participates.
“Industry is seeing the value of diversity,” he said. “People are looking to work at places that align with their values. How do you promote that internal cultural change?”
Staples said the discussions can be educational if they are open.
“Be honest about what you know, don’t know and need to know,” he said. “How do we become comfortable with the uncomfortable?”
Marquez-Barahona said more women and minorities need to be in leadership roles and have “a seat at the table.” She said everyone has biases whether people want to acknowledge them or not.
“Positive or negative, we’ve all got them,” she said. “We need to stop and listen. Be aware of your biases.”
It’s important to understand cultural differences, especially in a state like Georgia that does lots of international business, she said.
“Get uncomfortable with these conversations,” she said. “Go to places you’ve never been. Let’s have those conversations.”