The increasing effects of climate change cost money in some places and dry up credit in others, as local residents and business leaders discussed at a sea-level rise forum in January at the College of Coastal Georgia. Thursday, the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis invited experts to Capitol Hill to provide business perspectives on climate change costs.
Committee Chairwoman Kathy Castor, D-Fla., mentioned insurance companies paid out $100 billion in 2017 for losses related to climate impacts.
“This is important because for years, big businesses ignored the climate crisis,” Castor said. “Some even actively promoted climate denial. Some still do. But increasingly — with the help of experts who measure growing economic risks, with the help of scientists, and shareholder activists — businesses not only recognize the growing economic harm of the climate crisis, but they recognize that we can solve it and create new opportunities, industries and jobs in doing so.
“Recognizing the risks, investors are getting out of fossil fuels. They’re looking at opportunities to create the next wave of clean energy and clean transportation technology. They’re building the clean energy economy because that must be the future.”
Ranking Member Garret Graves, R-La., agreed that action is necessary.
“This is a key issue that we must aggressively address,” Graves said. “Let’s be clear — the status quo, what we have done historically for decades is absolutely inappropriate. It doesn’t properly prioritize, it is not the process that responds to the urgency that we’re facing. As you well know, we can reduce, as we’ve had witness after witness testify before this committee, we could cut all emissions from the United States today, every bit of emissions, and we’re going to continue to see changes in our weather. We’re going to continue to see seas rise.”
Castor used her first question to ask Paula DiPerna, a special advisor to the organization formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, how companies are managing and mitigating risk.
“We only have a few minutes, and I’m not really in the position to recommend policy, but with regard to what is disclosed to us, certainly, return on investment,” DiPerna said. “Companies are trying to manage these risks — well, first of all, you can ask Mr. (Francis) Bouchard from Zurich (Insurance Group) — insurance is a very big topic, very relevant, what I call the three Is: insurance, indemnification and infrastructure.
“So, companies are looking at all those three. How can we indemnify ourselves against the risk, build in protections against physical risk, modernize equipment. They’re seeing higher premiums. But also, return on investment data we’re getting from disclosure is really interesting, because most of the investments companies are making to address the risk — either by avoiding it, eliminating it, or building an alternative product — the returns on those investments tend to come in sooner than expected and at a higher rate of return.”
She added that the risks are significant and due to fall on somebody within the next five years.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, recognized the recent run of unusual weather events along the Georgia coast and the need to prepare for events that may not have been as likely in previous years.
“We’ve had three hurricanes in the last three years, and we’ve seen what has happened,” Carter said. “We’ve experienced this, and it’s important that we build up resiliency, and not just after the fact.”
In a question posed to Jay Walker, executive vice president of South Louisiana Bank and president of the Morganza Action Coalition, Carter said he feels there’s not been enough emphasis on resiliency.
“Whether it’s a fire in California, or whether it’s a flood in Houma, La., you have to do something different — you can’t keep doing the same thing,” Walker said. “So, we finally realized we had to do that. After Andrew, after Katrina, they started strengthening the building codes. That’s wonderful — we get stronger and better construction that can withstand the wind.”
He said that following Hurricane Ike, they raised more than 1,000 homes in Terrebonne Parish.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Walker said. “We’ve rebuilt the barrier islands, we’re building levees, we’ve raised homes, we’ve put in floodgates. We’ve got one of the largest floodgates in North America on our major waterway, the Houma Navigational Canal. You have to do it all, you can’t just do one thing.
“I’m only active on the Morganza Project, primarily, but you can’t sit back and wait for it to be done the same way every time. You’ve got to adapt.”
Bouchard then jumped in, noting an area for improvement Zurich’s identified through their analysis is communication.
“How we talk about risk is not infiltrating policymakers or individuals or decision-makers,” Bouchard said. “The insurance industry is part to blame here. We talk about 100-year events, we talk about one in 250-year events — I’m not going to be 200 years old, so once I go through one of those, my natural assumption is I’ll never see one again.
“Whereas, if you think about the likelihood of being in a fatal car crash in Washington, D.C., one in 14,000. But every time we get into a car, that’s in the back of our mind, if not in the front of our mind. We drive safely so we’re not in a fatal car crash. Get in an airplane, your chances of dying in a plane crash are one in 11 million. But when you’re in the air — or at least, when my wife is with me in the air — you’re thinking constantly about the possibility of an event.”
He said there is a need to make sure that it’s a reflexive reaction to have awareness and understanding of natural hazards in the same way we are aware of transportation hazards.
The full hearing can be viewed at https://youtu.be/3zgZeWsoAlo.