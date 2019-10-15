The positive momentum in the Brunswick business community has some believing the city deserves national recognition, and perhaps a little more.
A hastily called meeting will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. today at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board room to discuss nominating Brunswick to be featured in the TV series “Small Business Revolution.”
The TV series by Deluxe highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled and deserve help and money to support small businesses.
If selected, the city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary and be awarded $500,000. Go to https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-five/ to nominate Brunswick.
Meeting organizers believe the city is deserving of the recognition, and they are encouraging as many people as possible to nominate Brunswick. The goal is to get 10,000 nominations.
Since the beginning of the year, the business community has joined forces to add new residents and businesses downtown. The steady growth in new businesses and planned projects over the next several years have many believing downtown Brunswick is on the verge of a renaissance that will reverse years of sluggish growth.
H2o has volunteered to help promote the contest and Skip Mounts, dean of the school of business and public management at the College of Coastal Georgia, has created a list of talking points to help promote the effort. The chamber will help organize the effort to get as many nominations as possible by the deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Those unable to attend the meeting in person can call into the conference on computer, table or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/597752213. Participants can also dial into the meeting by calling 912-757-3121 and dialing the access code 597-752-213.