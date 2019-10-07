Yvonne Young joins Coldwell Banker as a Realtor
Yvonne Young has joined Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners as a Realtor at the Brunswick Office located at 1965 Glynn Avenue, where she will focus on residential buyers and sellers.
Young, who has been licensed since 2001, has called the Golden Isles home for two years. Young was born in Tennessee, raised in Ohio and has called the state of Georgia home since she moved here for college. She was a member of the United States Navy Reserves and has a background in logistics and finance.
Her number one goal is to be a Realtor that the community can trust to guide them through the home buying and selling process.
“After seeing all the positive things that Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners does for the community, I knew that I wanted to be a part of a team like that,” Young said.
Yvonne Young can be reached at 678-608-5575 or via email at yvonneyoungatl@gmail.com.