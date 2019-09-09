25 HunterMaclean attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2020
HunterMaclean, a business law firm based in Savannah and with an office located on St. Simons Island, announced that 25 attorneys from the firm were recently selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2020, an annual publication that recognizes attorneys for outstanding achievements.
Three HunterMaclean attorneys were also recognized in this year’s publication as “Lawyer of the Year” for their respective practices: Thomas S. Cullen, corporate law; Frank S. Macgill, tax law; and Harold B. Yellin, real estate law.
The HunterMaclean attorneys selected for Best Lawyers in 2020 are: Saunders Aldridge, commercial litigation; Thomas S. Cullen, corporate law; Andrew H. Ernst, economic development law, environmental law; T. Mills Fleming, health care law, immigration law; Bradley M. Harmon, litigation, construction; Edward O. Henneman, Jr., real estate law; Wade W. Herring, II, employment law, management, litigation, labor and employment; John M. Hewson, III, corporate law; Christopher R. Jordan, Railroad law; Randall A. Jordan, railroad law; Shawn A. Kachmar, employment law, management; Sarah H. Lamar, employment law, management, labor law, management; Frank S. Macgill, tax law, trusts and estates; Kirby G. Mason, medical malpractice law, defendants; Diana J.P. McKenzie, information technology law; Colin A. McRae, admiralty and maritime law; M. Lane Morrison, trusts and estates; Christopher W. Phillips, construction law, litigation, construction, medical malpractice law, defendants, professional malpractice law, defendants; David F. Sipple, admiralty and maritime law; Christopher H. Smith, commercial litigation, litigation, construction; Joseph F. Strength, real estate law; Ron D. Talley, environmental law, real estate law; John M. Tatum, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, litigation, ERISA, litigation, intellectual property, litigation, trusts and estates; Harold B. Yellin, land use and zoning law, real estate law; Arnold C. Young, insurance law, personal injury litigation, defendants, product liability litigation, defendants. Attorneys are not permitted to pay a fee for inclusion or consideration as part of Best Lawyers.