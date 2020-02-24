HunterMaclean elects two new partners

HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in St. Simons Island, announced that William J. Gallagher, III and Patrick L. Barkley, were recently elected as partners by the voting shareholders of the firm.

Gallagher earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting from Emory University. He graduated Order of the Coif and cum laude from Villanova University School of Law. During law school, he served as an editor for the Environmental Law Journal and as a class representative for the Villanova Student Bar Association. Gallagher’s practice focuses on the areas of trusts and estates, taxation, and corporate law. He works in both the Savannah and St. Simons Island offices.

Barkley earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Auburn University. He received his J.D. from the Samford University Cumberland School of Law, where he served as an articles editor for the American Journal of Trail Advocacy and received multiple Scholar of Merit awards. Barkley’s practice focuses on specialty litigation and includes admiralty, transportation, logistics, commercial collections, insurance defense, business litigation, and real estate litigation.

— The Brunswick News

