Business owner receives recognition from UGA
Bulldog 100 celebrates University of Georgia graduates recognized for being the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned operated by alumni.
Crescent Equipment Co., owned by Darien resident Tyler Barrow, was among the businesses honored. The company offers dock design for commercial or residential use.
Heather Turner joins Coldwell Banker’s St. Simons office
Heather Turner recently joined Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners St. Simons Island Office as a Sales Associate specializing in residential properties in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Turner is a 20-year resident of Glynn County stating and has more than 3 1/2 years of experience in real estate.
Turner holds a B.A. from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Education from Penn State University. She is a member of the Golden Isles Association of REALTORS and is chairperson of its education committee. She is also Real Estate Negotiation Expert Certified.