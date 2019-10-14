Parrish joins Georgia Coast Realty
Ann Parrish recently joined Georgia Coast Realty as a Realtor at its office located at 105 Main Street, St. Simons Island. Parrish has been licensed since 2002. She has her GRI, Graduate Real Estate Institute and SFR, Short Sale, Foreclosure and Resource designations.
Born and raised in Brunswick, Parrish graduated from Glynn Academy class of 1968 and attended Brunswick Junior College.
Ann Parrish can be reached via phone at 912-638-1144 or 912-270-6670, and by email at annparrish5@gmail.com.