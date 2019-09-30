IAP receives an award from Goodwill

International Auto Processing of Brunswick recently received the Business Partner Award from Goodwill of Southeast Georgia.

IAP has been a partner of Goodwill since 2013. IAP was recognized at Goodwill of Southeast Georgia’s third annual Empower the Future Community Awards Dinner on Sept. 19, which recognized community members and businesses who have changed lives by helping unlock new careers and opportunities in the community.

Crisis Center promotes Hall to supervisor

The Glynn Community Crisis Center, Inc. recently announced the promotion of Leslie Hall to the position of Amity House shelter supervisor.

With a long background in mental health services and equipped with several professional certifications, Leslie joined the Glynn Community Crisis Center in 2015 as a house manager before being promoted to lead house manager.

A Glynn Community Crisis Center release hailed Hall for her dedication to domestic violence awareness and prevention and taking care of survivors.

Pristine condition of our salt marsh was thanks to Reid

I ran into my friends Tommye Cashin and Pokey Sheffield at the island Starbucks this week. After exchanging informal pleasantries with the two delightful Southern dames, Pokey mentioned how last week’s history column reminded her of a long-standing tradition she observes.

Altama Elementary fathers walk to school with students

Altama Elementary School put out the call, and once again the school’s fathers answered. They showed up en masse Friday morning, for the annual Million Fathers March to School, an event that spotlights the importance of a father’s involvement in his children’s education.