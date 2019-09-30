IAP receives an award from Goodwill
International Auto Processing of Brunswick recently received the Business Partner Award from Goodwill of Southeast Georgia.
IAP has been a partner of Goodwill since 2013. IAP was recognized at Goodwill of Southeast Georgia’s third annual Empower the Future Community Awards Dinner on Sept. 19, which recognized community members and businesses who have changed lives by helping unlock new careers and opportunities in the community.
Crisis Center promotes Hall to supervisor
The Glynn Community Crisis Center, Inc. recently announced the promotion of Leslie Hall to the position of Amity House shelter supervisor.
With a long background in mental health services and equipped with several professional certifications, Leslie joined the Glynn Community Crisis Center in 2015 as a house manager before being promoted to lead house manager.
A Glynn Community Crisis Center release hailed Hall for her dedication to domestic violence awareness and prevention and taking care of survivors.