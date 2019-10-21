Court building businesses combine operations
CourtTech USA and McWIL Squash have combined operations as a way to offer a more robust product offering and a higher level of service in the court building business.
Steve Hall, a professional squash player, teaching pro, director of marketing at Dunlop Sports for 12 years, has been named the new president of CourtTech. Hall served as director of fitness and squash at Sea Island Resort before purchasing McWIL Squash in 2017.
“I’m looking forward to bringing the CourtTech team together with the McWIL team to deliver the best court building products available,” Hall said.
Frank Blake Jr., a partner and advisor, said his responsibility as majority owner is to see the business evolve and grow.
“With this agreement, we’re charting a course that will accomplish that goal of expansion and overall improvement,” Blake said. “Cominign the history and reputation of a company like McWIL Squash with CourtTech gives us an advantage with almost any court building project. It’s going to be an exciting time for CourtTech.”
C-OKAY adds Carmen Blankenship to its staff
C-OKAY and Associates Accounting and Tax Services has added Carmen Blankenship, EA, to its staff.
Blankenship has more than 20 years experience as a tax practitioner preparing personal, business, partnership, corporation, non-profit, trust, estates and form 3000 taxes.
She has been employed as a tax professional at different tax companies over the years. After her husband retired from active duty, she became and enrolled agent. In 2014, Blankenship joined the National Association of Tax Professionals.
Flight school opens branch in Golden Isles
Savannah Aviation Flight School announces the opening of a branch at Golden Isles Aviation. Ron Hlozansky is the local branch manager.
Call 964-1022 for information on everything from a discover flight to a commercial license.