King & Prince Seafood honored at business and education summit
King & Prince Seafood has been named the Business Partner of the Year at the 12th Annual Business & Education Summit held Wednesday at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan congratulated the award winners for the impact this have on college and career academies across Georgia.
“Workforce development is a huge part of what has made Georgia the best place to live and work,” Duncan said. “College and Career Academies play a huge role in attracting new businesses to Georgia, and it is an honor to celebrate the hard work and achievements of those associated with this great program. My office looks forward to working alongside the educators and business leaders who have devoted their time, resources and expertise to put Georgia second to none in workforce development.”
Accountants with Moore Stephen Tiller earn CPA licenses
Two staff accountants with Moore Stephens Tiller LLC have earned their CPA licenses.
Crystal Jones has been an accounting professional with the company since October 2017 and holds a master’s degree in accounting from Georgia Southern University.
Darla L. Sharpe, a native of Brunswick and a 2014 graduate of Glynn Academy, has been with the firm since January 2018.
Edward Jones employees earn special training opportunity
Two employees with the local Edward Jones team attended an invitation-only training opportunity at the firm’s headquarters in St. Louis.
James Sexton, a financial advisor with the company on St. Simons Island, and Kathy Sensabaugh, a branch office administrator, attended the three-day advanced practice management forum offered to the company’s top branch teams in helping clients work toward their long-term financial goals.
“The Advanced Practice Management Forum gave us an opportunity to share ideas with other successful teams, visit with home-office experts to discuss ways to meet more clients’ needs and view technical demonstrations highlighting a variety of systems and tools,” Sexton said. “Kathy and I also were able to tailor some of the training to focus on areas of our business that we want to grow.”
Sensabaugh adds, “Attending this training together will help us better serve our clients. We now share a clearer vision of the best practices, tools and resources to use in earning new clients, deepening relationships with existing clients and overall delivering an ideal client experience.”
Torras earns Young Leader in the Marine Industry award
Michael Torras was presented with the Young Leader in the Marina Industry Award during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 4.
The award is given to men and women under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the marina industry and show the collective promise to play a big role in shaping its future.
Torras began his career at the 450-slip marina 10 years ago with the goal of making the Brunswick Landing Marina a premier live aboard marina and cruising destination on the East Coast.
