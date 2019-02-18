Schell and Hogan's Rowland adds more services for clientele
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Schell & Hogan, LLP, announces that Stephen C. Rowland, a forensic specialist recently added to the firm, is now credentialed to provide business valuation services to legal clientele or any clientele in need of professional, qualified business valuation.
Stephen has received certification from the National Association of Certified Valuators & Analysts (NACVA) as a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) Candidate. This credential qualifies Stephen to conduct business valuations as well as testify to such results. Stephen earned the CVA Candidate credential through rigorous testing and case study preparation overseen by NACVA. Stephen is also credentialed as a Certified Fraud Examiner and Master Analyst in Financial Forensics.
Academically, Stephen earned a BBA from the University of Georgia, MBA from Florida State University and is currently completing the Master of Accountancy program from the University of Illinois.
Schell & Hogan has been serving the Brunswick, St. Simons Island and surrounding areas since 1967 and offers comprehensive tax and accounting services to our individual and corporate clients.
Randall Jordan joins HunterMaclean law firm
HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Brunswick and Savannah, is pleased to announce that Randall A. Jordan has recently joined the firm as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group.
Randy’s practice focuses mainly on business litigation pertaining to transportation and logistics. With more than 30 years of experience as a trial attorney, he has tried well over one hundred jury cases in state and federal courts throughout the United States. Randy has defended some of the country’s largest railroads in a wide array of business and tort matters, including the defense of hundreds of asbestos and other toxic exposure claims. Mr. Jordan is also a frequent speaker to groups across the country on issues facing the transportation and logistics industries.
“Randy is recognized throughout the southeastern United States for his invaluable knowledge and experience,” said HunterMaclean Managing Partner Brad Harmon. “His addition to HunterMaclean will be an asset to our firm and clients.”
He has been listed in "The Best Lawyers in America" for the past seven years and recognized as a Super Lawyer within the State of Georgia. He is also AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.
Randy received a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and graduated from Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law. He is a member of the Brunswick Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the State Bar of Georgia, the National Association of Railroad Trail Counsel, and the Defense Research Institute.