Showalter joins Coldwell Banker's Brunswick office as a Realtor

Kymerlee Showalter has joined the team at Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners Brunswick Office as a Realtor specializing in residential homes in Glynn County.

Showalter said she is looking forward to helping her clients. 

Showalter is also employed as a paramedic with Camden County EMS. She attended College of Coastal Georgia and earned her Associates of Science.

Showalter may be reached at 912-230-6743 or via email at musichomescb@gmail.com.

