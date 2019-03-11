Roden Law, a leading personal injury law firm based in Savannah, announces that they have opened an office in Brunswick. Roden Law was founded by Eric L. Roden and Tyler M. Love in 2013, with the goal of providing unrivaled representation to individuals who are injured because of another’s actions. Their attorneys are recognized as hard-hitting personal injury attorneys who have earned a strong reputation within the legal community.
Roden Law is pleased to announce that Joseph R. Padgett has recently joined their firm as an associate. Joseph’s practice will be based out of the Brunswick office. Being born and raised in McIntosh County, Joseph is very familiar with Coastal Georgia and its residents. Academically, Joseph earned a Juris Doctor from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University, and Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Utah Valley University.
Joseph has been practicing law in Brunswick since 2016, in the area of civil defense and transportation defense litigation. Joseph is excited about using his past experience as a defense attorney to better help and serve members of our community who have been injured.