Steilen joins American Hotel & Lodging Association’s board of directors

Scott Steilen, president and CEO of Sea Island Co., is joining the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s board of directors.

The board represents leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners and real estate investment trusts, management companies, independents and state associations.

“I am pleased to welcome (Steilen) to the AHLA Board,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “We are grateful to members such as Steilen who volunteer their time and energy to ensure that AHLA is successful and represents the hotel industry with one unified voice both in and outside Washington, D.C.

“As we enter this pivotal election year, it’s more important than ever that our industry comes together to underscore our role in building strong communities in every Congressional district. There’s no doubt that Steilen’s leadership and experience will serve our industry well as move our policy agenda forward.”

— The Brunswick News

