Hospice of the Golden Isles adds six board members
Six new members were recently added to the Hospice of the Golden Isles’ board of directors. Joining the board are Sissy Blanchard, owner of SaltWater Porch & Patio; Rev. Alan Dyer, senior pastor at St. Simons Presbyterian Church; Cedric King, CEO of King’s Consulting;
Tina Kirby, retired teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent; Donna Gowen Poe, senior vice president and commercial banker at Ameris Bank; and Beryl Mitchell-Blatchford – Christ Church volunteer for pastoral care.
“Each of the new members brings expertise, commitment and gifts to our board, and along with the dedicated staff members who care for patients and their families, will help us continue to focus on providing excellent, compassionate care when and where it is needed most,” said The Very Reverend Tom Purdy, the board’s chairman. “Hospice of the Golden Isles is a treasure in our community, and I’m pleased to welcome these community leaders to join us supporting such a worthy cause.”
Hospice of the Golden Isles provides care for patients with advanced illness and their families across a five-county area including Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Charlton counties since 1980.
The board of directors helps guide the organization’s mission and strategic direction to meet the end-of-life needs of the community, and supports its fundraising efforts and commitment to continue to provide care to all who need it, regardless of the ability to pay.
— The Brunswick News