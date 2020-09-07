Attorney, St. Simons Island native Johnson joins HunterMaclean
St. Simons Island native and Glynn Academy graduate John “J.T.” Johnson recently joined the Real Estate Practice Group at business law firm HunterMaclean.
Johnson will focus on real estate, including the closing of residential and commercial transactions, representation of lenders in secured transactions, representation of title insurance companies, assisting landowners in property development, and drafting and negotiation of contracts and leases.
Johnson graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in finance and earned his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law. He is a member of the Real Property Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia, the Georgia Real Estate Closing Attorneys Association, and the American Land Title Association.