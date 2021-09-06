Paul White joins UCB’s Coastal Georgia Advisory Board
Paul White, president and CEO of the Coastal Georgia Foundation, is joining United Community Bank’s Coastal Georgia Advisory Board. Coastal Georgia Foundation, located on St. Simons Island, is a publicly supported charitable foundation that serves the Georgia coach and focuses on issues such as downtown revitalization, environmental preservation, rising sea levels and intergenerational poverty.
“Paul is deeply connected to our community in so many ways and works tirelessly to make it a better place,” said Mason Waters, Regional President for United Community Bank. “He will be a great addition to our board, and we are grateful for the unique and valuable perspective he brings to the table.”
White is a Georgia native and a graduate of the University of Georgia. He also serves as chairman and founder of the Coastal Funders Roundtable, a steering committee member of the Georgia Conservation Donors Roundtable, and fellow/selection committee member of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
— The Brunswick News