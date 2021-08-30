Hospice of the Golden Isles receives honor
Hospice of the Golden Isles was named a 2021 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics.
The review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It analyzes the performance of Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems hospice survey satisfaction measures.
“I was so happy to learn Hospice of the Golden Isles was awarded Hospice Honors Elite status again for 2021,” said Paula Di Landro, executive director at Hospice of The Golden Isles. “I couldn’t be any prouder of our team and more honored to be part of this wonderful organization.”
Visit www.hospice.me for more information on Hospice of the Golden Isles.
— The Brunswick News