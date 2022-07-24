Chamber leader Ralph Staffins honored by GACCE
Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Staffins was honored Tuesday at the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Leadership Conference on Jekyll Island for his tenure as chairman of the GACCE’s board of directors.
Staffins led the organization during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic by holding successful professional development events both virtually and in-person. The GACCE awarded 44 scholarships to GACCE members to attend the U.S. Chamber Institute, the ACCE Convention and GACCE events, and 53 service awards have also been given to members during Staffin’s tenure as chairman.
The GACCE advocates for the role of the local chamber of commerce in economic and community development and provides GACCE members with services in the areas of professional development, information and network opportunities.