Ralph GACCE Photo.jpg

Chamber President and CEO Ralph Staffins, left, poses for a photo with Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson during the GACCE event on Jekyll Island.

 Provided photo

Chamber leader Ralph Staffins honored by GACCE

Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Staffins was honored Tuesday at the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Leadership Conference on Jekyll Island for his tenure as chairman of the GACCE’s board of directors.

