King and Prince Resort honored with prestigious award
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island was recently honored as MMI Hotel Group’s 2022 Hotel of the Year. The award was presented at the hotel group’s annual sales conference in early June.
MMI Hotel Group is a private, full-suite hotel management company with 12 hotels in its portfolio.
“We are so proud to see The King and Prince Resort recognized for its guest experience and relevant renovations while staying true to our traditions and history here,” said King and Prince General Manager Bart Johnson. “Our team has dedicated an ample amount of effort towards keeping this resort up to date. Earning this award reflecting our endeavors will be cherished at our resort for years to come.”
— The Brunswick News