Chamber hires Nigel Brown to lead membership services
The Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce has hired Nigel Brown as the chamber’s new director of membership services.
Brown’s duties will include providing membership customer service, leading the Chamber Ambassador Program and the Small Business Committee in charge of selecting the Small Business of the Month awards. Brown will also represent the chamber at membership events, community meetings and functions.
Brown’s background includes working in higher education, workforce development and business. Those interested in joining the chamber can contact Brown via email at nbrown@bgicoc.com or by phone at 912-262-0620. Community members can also stop by the chamber in person at 1505 Richmond St. in Brunswick on the second floor.
Visit www.brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com/ to learn more.
Paradigm Labs on St. Simons Island receives national certification
Paradigm Labs, an independent clinical laboratory specializing in clinical toxicology on St. Simons Island, recently earned national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Greater Women’s Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
Catherine Veal, CEO and president of Paradigm Labs, said Paradigm’s success stems from its diverse workforce.
“We use our diversity to destigmatize clinical testing for drugs of abuse, and we are committed to transforming our industry to ensure all patients have economically viable access to our laboratory testing services,” Veal said.
The certification process includes an in-depth review of a business and site inspection. The process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.
Visit www.paradigm.healthcare to learn more.