David Burch picked for Cambridge’s
Premier Club
David L. Burch, chartered life underwriter and chartered financial consultant with Lighthouse Financial Advisors on St. Simons Island, was recently chosen for Cambridge’s Premier Club for 2021. Burch was one of 260 financial professionals selected for the honor out of 3,700.
“I am pleased to be named to Cambridge’s Premier Club this year,” Burch said. “I want to thank my clients for choosing me as their financial professional. I sincerely appreciate their trust as we work together regarding their financial needs and goals.”
Premier Club members are selected for their dedication to service and adhering to Cambridge’s core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility and kindness.
Burch has more than 40 years experience in the financial industry. He founded Lighthouse Financial Advisors in 2006 after serving in managerial positions at Mutual of New York and Lincoln Financial Advisors.
Lighthouse Financial Advisors can be reached at 912-634-0055.
Salad kitchen Salata opens on St. Simons Island
Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, recently held its grand opening for its new location on St. Simons Island. The grand opening featured several giveaways and included a donation of part of the sales from that day to Beloved Ministries, a program that helps single moms.
Salata’s offerings include customizable salads and wraps, soups, and organic teas and lemonade. Fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared in-house daily. There are five salad bases with more than 50 toppings and 11 house-made dressings to choose from.
Salata is located at 2207 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
— The Brunswick News