Holiday Inn Resort Jekyll Island gets new general manager
New Castle Hotels & Resorts has announced that Sylvia Wardzala will take over as the new general manager of Holiday Inn Resort Jekyll Island. Wardzala will be responsible for the overall management and operations, including overseeing a renovation designed to update the hotel’s look.
The renovation will include refurbishing all the guestrooms, a reimagined lobby, refreshed balconies, new event space with ocean views, a food and beverage makeover at the poolside tiki bar, expanded outdoor leisure and recreation areas, and landscaping improvements. The resort will have 1,200 square feet of function space for meetings, social events and weddings after the renovation.
Wardzala previously served as the complex general manager for Crestline Hotel & Resorts, overseeing three hotels in Jacksonville, Florida. She has also served as general manager of hotels in Florida and Louisiana. A native of Poland, Wardzala moved to the U.S. when she was 18 to being her career in hospitality.
— The Brunswick News