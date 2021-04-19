MMI Hotel Group takes over management of Hotel Simone
Hotel Simone on St. Simons Island is joining the MMI Hotel Group.
The management company also announced that Victoria Battle is joining the team at Hotel Simone as operations manager. Battle previously served as front office manager at another MMI property, The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort. Battle has also worked at the Yeamans Hall Club in the Charleston area.
MMI Hotel Group, which was founded in 1956, has owned and operated more than 50 hotels in the American South and has interests in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.
Hotel Simone, located at 201 Arnold Road, is an adults-only hotel that offers guests numerous amenities, including a rooftop pool area, complimentary beach bicycles and access to perks at The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort. The hotel can be reached at 912-638-3631.